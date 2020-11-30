TD Securities Boosts Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) Price Target to C$6.00

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) stock opened at C$5.44 on Thursday. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.85 and a 52-week high of C$5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.82. The firm has a market cap of $563.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.90.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

