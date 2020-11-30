Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:TEKKU)

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:TEKKU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, December 1st. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

TEKKU opened at $10.20 on Monday. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

