TERA (TERA) Hits Market Cap of $2.29 Million

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 30th. TERA has a total market cap of $2.29 million and $780,374.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TERA has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One TERA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CHAOEX and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00027653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00160618 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00290704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.27 or 0.00918047 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.87 or 0.00449893 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00159162 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation . TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org

TERA Coin Trading

TERA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

