Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 380.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,461 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,534 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.6% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $84,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Tesla by 1,259.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Tesla by 330.1% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 405.0% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,228,000. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total transaction of $575,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,601,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,474 shares of company stock valued at $69,657,795. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JMP Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.78.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $7.32 on Monday, reaching $578.44. 1,125,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,096,680. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.54. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.45 and a 52 week high of $601.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,525.42, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

