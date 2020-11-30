The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) (LON:BKG) Receives GBX 4,789.44 Average PT from Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) (LON:BKG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,789.44 ($62.57).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Get The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Robert C. G. Perrins sold 16,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,460 ($58.27), for a total transaction of £715,428.60 ($934,712.05). Also, insider Richard Stearn sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,249 ($55.51), for a total value of £913,535 ($1,193,539.33).

Shares of LON:BKG traded down GBX 39 ($0.51) on Friday, hitting GBX 4,646 ($60.70). 151,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.20. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,055 ($39.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,006.96 ($78.48). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,429.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,367.03.

About The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

See Also: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.