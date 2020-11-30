The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 307,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for 1.4% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $16,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 107,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,917,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,205,076,000 after buying an additional 310,661 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 44.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,078,000 after buying an additional 140,873 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 2,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 250,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.38. The company had a trading volume of 28,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,222. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.56.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 93.51%.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

