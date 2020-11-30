The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) a €60.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €52.76 ($62.08).

Get Daimler AG (DAI.F) alerts:

ETR:DAI opened at €56.59 ($66.58) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion and a PE ratio of 1,951.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66. Daimler AG has a 52-week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52-week high of €58.17 ($68.44). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €50.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of €41.97.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.