The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Reduced by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,767 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 1.3% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,193 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,210. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded down $3.26 on Monday, reaching $272.73. The company had a trading volume of 59,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,105. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.59 and a 200-day moving average of $266.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $297.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.06.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.