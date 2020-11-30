The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,368 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up 1.9% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $21,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

PNC stock opened at $139.12 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The company has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.