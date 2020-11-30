The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Boosted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,733 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.7% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $29,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 71,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $10,096,115.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,584,529.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,068 shares of company stock worth $50,957,752. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.24. 187,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,086,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $343.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

