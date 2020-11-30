The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Lessened by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 361,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,495 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 4.4% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $50,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 412.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 71,391 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $10,096,115.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,584,529.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,068 shares of company stock valued at $50,957,752. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.97. The stock had a trading volume of 152,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,086,422. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $343.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.40 and its 200 day moving average is $130.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

