The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Lessened by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.7% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,831,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 357,068 shares of company stock worth $50,957,752. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.68 on Monday, hitting $136.93. 203,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,086,422. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

