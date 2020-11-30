The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $134.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $141.87.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities cut The Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

