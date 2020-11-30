The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.8% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757,398 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,731 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,961 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $613,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,522 shares of company stock worth $11,362,483. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.07. 105,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,614,842. The company has a market cap of $265.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $152.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.42 and a 200-day moving average of $124.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

