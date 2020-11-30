Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.2% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $7.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $460.69. 32,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

