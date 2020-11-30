Thunder Token (TT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.07 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 30th. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Korea, Upbit and Bilaxy. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a market cap of $29.58 million and $6.07 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00073496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00387035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021304 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $560.53 or 0.02884451 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 coins. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Upbit, Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.