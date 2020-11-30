Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Shares Gap Up to $0.36

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.39. Torchlight Energy Resources shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 3,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,399,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 1.41% of Torchlight Energy Resources worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

