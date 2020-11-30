TP ICAP (OTCMKTS:TULLF) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of TP ICAP (OTCMKTS:TULLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

TP ICAP stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. TP ICAP has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90.

TP ICAP Company Profile

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

