TrueFlip Price Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001139 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $967.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00072470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00389376 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021050 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $555.99 or 0.02834565 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TFL is a token. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.