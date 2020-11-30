U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $134.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $108.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after acquiring an additional 66,390 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 424.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

