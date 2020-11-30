Ukrproduct Group Limited (UKR.L) (LON:UKR) Shares Gap Down to $5.50

Ukrproduct Group Limited (UKR.L) (LON:UKR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $4.50. Ukrproduct Group Limited (UKR.L) shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 5,134 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $2.18 million and a PE ratio of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.51.

Ukrproduct Group Limited Company Profile

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

