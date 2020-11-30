Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lowered its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned 0.07% of Ultra Clean worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ultra Clean by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 120.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 401,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 219,505 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 113.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 104,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 55,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

UCTT stock opened at $30.85 on Monday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $363.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.30 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UCTT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $80,542.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,531.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

