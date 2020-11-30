UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

UNCFF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut UniCredit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UniCredit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UniCredit from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of UniCredit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

OTCMKTS UNCFF opened at $10.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

