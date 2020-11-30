Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 229,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 37,245 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $45,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,035.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNP traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.19. 25,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $211.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.46.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

