Unique Fabricating (NASDAQ:UFAB) Shares Gap Down to $4.70

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFAB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $4.34. Unique Fabricating shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 21 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32.

Unique Fabricating (NASDAQ:UFAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million.

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets.

