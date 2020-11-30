Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Shares Gap Down to $4.70

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $4.34. Unique Fabricating shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 21 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unique Fabricating stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,385 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 9.10% of Unique Fabricating worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets.

