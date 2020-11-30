Unique Fabricating (NYSE:UFAB) Shares Gap Down to $4.70

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE:UFAB) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $4.34. Unique Fabricating shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 21 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $45.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

About Unique Fabricating (NYSE:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets.

