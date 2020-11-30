Unity Software (NYSE:U) Reaches New 1-Year High at $151.14

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $151.14 and last traded at $146.00, with a volume of 7513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on U shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised Unity Software to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $200.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Clive Downie sold 169,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $18,517,964.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,874 shares in the company, valued at $23,968,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 40,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,465,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,234,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 461,352 shares of company stock valued at $50,085,915.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth $2,182,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,744,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,714,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth $441,000.

About Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

