v.systems Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.61 Million (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 30th. In the last week, v.systems has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One v.systems coin can currently be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. v.systems has a market cap of $32.61 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About v.systems

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,071,216,745 coins and its circulating supply is 2,147,608,281 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems.

