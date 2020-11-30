Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) vs. California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Financial Analysis

California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get California First National Bancorp alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for California First National Bancorp and Valley National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California First National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Valley National Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valley National Bancorp has a consensus price target of $8.63, suggesting a potential downside of 8.24%. Given Valley National Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Valley National Bancorp is more favorable than California First National Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares California First National Bancorp and Valley National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California First National Bancorp $16.94 million 8.99 $7.33 million N/A N/A Valley National Bancorp $1.54 billion 2.47 $309.79 million $0.92 10.22

Valley National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than California First National Bancorp.

Dividends

California First National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Valley National Bancorp pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Valley National Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Valley National Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

California First National Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.6% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 78.5% of California First National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares California First National Bancorp and Valley National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California First National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Valley National Bancorp 19.53% 8.87% 0.93%

Summary

Valley National Bancorp beats California First National Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California First National Bancorp

California First National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for California First National Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers money market checking, interest checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; check order and bill payment services; and ATM cards. It also provides commercial financing services for businesses; and lease financing for higher education, KÂ-12 schools, state and local municipalities, and associations and charitable organizations. California First National Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers various loan products comprising residential mortgage loans, automobile loans, secured personal lines of credit, and home equity loans; and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans. It also invests in securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services, such as foreign exchange transactions, documentary collections, foreign wire transfers, and transaction accounts for non-resident aliens. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory, trust, and asset-based lending support services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance agency services; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leasing services, as well as real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. The company operates 238 branches in New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Alabama. Valley National Bancorp was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for California First National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California First National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.