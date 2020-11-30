ValuEngine Lowers Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

POLXF stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 0.62. Polydex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.23.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polydex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market worldwide. The company also manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry. It primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including iron dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry.

