VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (EBND.AX) (ASX:EBND) Declares $0.05 Interim Dividend

VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (EBND.AX) (ASX:EBND) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$10.31.

