VanEck Vectors Australian Floating Rate ETF (FLOT.AX) (FLOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

VanEck Vectors Australian Floating Rate ETF (FLOT.AX) (ASX:FLOT) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$25.00.

