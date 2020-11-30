VanEck Vectors Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (SUBD.AX) (SUBD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on December 16th

VanEck Vectors Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (SUBD.AX) (ASX:SUBD) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$24.47.

