Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Increased by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $137.84. The company had a trading volume of 89,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,561. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.79 and its 200-day moving average is $125.40. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $140.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

