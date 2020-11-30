Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Raised by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 347.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,622 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.8% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $31,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.92 on Monday, reaching $198.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,529. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $200.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

