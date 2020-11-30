Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $1,943,000. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 907,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,568,000 after buying an additional 40,323 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,119.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 30,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $187.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $188.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

