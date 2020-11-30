Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.1% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bank of Hawaii owned 0.11% of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $56,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752,798 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,780,000 after acquiring an additional 515,935 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,117,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,879,000 after acquiring an additional 80,826 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,058,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,653,000 after acquiring an additional 100,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,758,000 after acquiring an additional 203,275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTV traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,169. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.