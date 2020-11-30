Vanilla Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $22,333.00 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $115,066.07 and approximately $22,333.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00027199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00158826 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00287460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.99 or 0.00912549 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.90 or 0.00443024 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00156523 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

