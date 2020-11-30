Veeva Systems (VEEV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Veeva Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VEEV opened at $276.45 on Monday. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $313.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 134.20, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $293.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,327,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,782.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $691,427.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,944 in the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

