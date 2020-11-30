Veles (VLS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $42,540.85

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Veles has traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar. Veles has a market capitalization of $42,540.85 and $380,306.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can now be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,309.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $607.67 or 0.03146905 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.32 or 0.01555252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.65 or 0.00433195 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.77 or 0.00646118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.00402377 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00034426 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,386,065 coins and its circulating supply is 1,276,101 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

Buying and Selling Veles

