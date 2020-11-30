Velocys plc (VLS.L) (LON:VLS) Shares Gap Down to $6.30

Velocys plc (VLS.L) (LON:VLS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.30, but opened at $5.86. Velocys plc (VLS.L) shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 1,635,302 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.26 million and a P/E ratio of -4.77.

Velocys plc (VLS.L) (LON:VLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX (0.42) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

