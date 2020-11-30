VeriBlock Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.81 Million (VBK)

VeriBlock (CURRENCY:VBK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One VeriBlock coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. VeriBlock has a market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $2,451.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VeriBlock has traded 36.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00027199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00158826 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00287460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.99 or 0.00912549 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.90 or 0.00443024 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00156523 BTC.

VeriBlock Profile

VeriBlock’s total supply is 958,969,788 coins and its circulating supply is 680,980,428 coins. VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock . The official website for VeriBlock is www.veriblock.org

Buying and Selling VeriBlock

VeriBlock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriBlock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

