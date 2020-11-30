Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $52,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,507,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,405,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,850 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 273.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,179,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,444 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,478,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,009,809,000 after acquiring an additional 726,720 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 643,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,251,000 after buying an additional 457,871 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,162,804 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,705,000 after buying an additional 445,157 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,974. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.47 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.53 and its 200 day moving average is $263.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.83.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

