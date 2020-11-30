ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Round Hill Asset Management

Round Hill Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. ViacomCBS makes up about 1.7% of Round Hill Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIAC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of VIAC opened at $35.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

