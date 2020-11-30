Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CYBBF. Investec cut Virgin Money UK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Societe Generale raised Virgin Money UK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Virgin Money UK from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Money UK has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of CYBBF opened at $1.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

Virgin Money UK PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services for retail and business customers in the United Kingdom. It provides its services under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands through retail branches, lounges, business banking centers, direct and online channels, and brokers.

