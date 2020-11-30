Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,809 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain makes up about 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of IRM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 65,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,565. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.08 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.