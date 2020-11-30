Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 2,508 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.0% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 93.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MPW shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.23.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $19.48. 43,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,132,034. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

