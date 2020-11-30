Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 370.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.68. 59,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,204,994. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $151.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.77.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.39.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

