Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 26,512 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,512 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 51.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,056,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124,095 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,921,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 56,530,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $980,625,000 after buying an additional 4,497,068 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,903,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 240.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,140,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

CNQ stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.38. 70,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,282,395. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

